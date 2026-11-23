Jailed Imran Khan needs urgent heart treatment, warns personal physician
What's the story
Pakistan's jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan is reportedly in dire need of medical attention to avoid permanent damage to his heart. His personal physician, Dr. Faisal Sultan, has warned that the 74-year-old is suffering from "uncontrollable" blood pressure and needs to see a specialist "within days." Dr. Sultan has been treating Khan for over three decades and stressed that delaying treatment could have "serious" consequences for Khan's health.
Medical urgency
Dr. Sultan warns of serious damage to vital organs
Dr. Sultan emphasized the need for immediate action, telling The Telegraph, "If I had a patient who had this kind of high blood pressure reading, I'd get them to see a good nephrologist or cardiologist as soon as possible."
He warned that prolonged high blood pressure could lead to serious damage to vital organs such as kidneys, heart, and retina.
Isolation impact
Khan's solitary confinement
Dr. Sultan also said that Khan's isolation could be worsening his health issues. He called on authorities to let him examine his long-time patient.
In an open letter to Pakistan's Supreme Court, Khan alleged authorities had failed to comply with court orders for his medical transfer and family visits.
He claimed he has been kept in prolonged solitary confinement since December 20, 2025, spending up to 22 hours a day in isolation without access to family or legal counsel.
Legal battles
Khan has been in jail since 2023
Khan has been in prison since 2023 after being convicted in a graft case.
He was removed from office by a parliamentary no-confidence vote in April 2022.
Despite his legal troubles, he remains a key political figure in Pakistan.
His party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has been campaigning for his release.