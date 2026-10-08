India accuses Pakistan at UN of supporting terror groups
At the U.N. India openly accused Pakistan of supporting terror groups while claiming to fight terrorism.
India's First Secretary Raghoo Puri pointed out that even Pakistani leaders admit ongoing security threats, highlighting what he called a contradictory stance.
He said, "Pakistan sustains groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed even as it publicly claims to be against terrorism," keeping global attention on Pakistan's actions.
India dismisses Pakistan's Operation Sindoor claims
India also dismissed Pakistan's claims of success after Operation Sindoor, which was launched in response to the Pahalgam attack, pointing to damage within Pakistan and past incidents like the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and Osama bin Laden being found there.
With a major anti-terror finance meeting of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) coming up in Paris, India stressed that Pakistan's financial links to terror remain a big concern and also called out inconsistencies in its stance on religious intolerance.