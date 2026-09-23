India accuses Pakistan of fueling unrest in PoK at UNHRC
India called out Pakistan at the U.N. Human Rights Council, saying Pakistan isn't just a bystander but actually fuels unrest in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
Indian diplomat Kshitij Tyagi pointed to reports of civilian deaths since June and accused Pakistan-backed groups of targeting communities like Kashmiri Pandits.
He urged Pakistan to focus on helping its own people instead of chasing territorial ambitions or supporting terrorism.
India says Indus Waters Treaty suspended
India also pushed back against Pakistan's claims over the Indus Waters Treaty.
Officials clarified that India suspended the treaty after an April 2025 terror attack, and said it would remain in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably ends its support for cross-border terrorism.
The decades-old treaty has long been a sticking point between the two countries.