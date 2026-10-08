India accuses Pakistan of harboring Jaish-e-Mohammed at U.N. meeting
World
At a recent U.N. meeting, India openly accused Pakistan of giving safe haven to terrorist groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed.
India's first secretary Raghoo Puri questioned how Pakistan claims not to know where Jaish chief Masood Azhar is, even though media have tracked him down for interviews.
Raghoo Puri condemns Pakistan's mixed messaging
Puri also pointed out how Pakistan talks about fighting terrorism but faces damage from its own militant groups.
He called out the mixed messaging, claiming to be a victim while allegedly supporting militants, and urged the world to take real action against countries that protect terrorists.