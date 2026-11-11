India affirms partnership with Israel despite Israeli government change
India just made it clear: its close partnership with Israel isn't going anywhere, even though there's been a big political shift in Israel.
Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India is ready to work with the new Israeli government and keep building on what he called their strategic and multifaceted relationship.
Randhir Jaiswal emphasizes tech security ties
India and Israel aren't just diplomatic buddies: they collaborate on everything from tech to security.
Jaiswal emphasized that these ties run deep and will stay strong, no matter who's in charge in Israel.
The message? Political changes won't get in the way of teamwork or future plans between the two countries.