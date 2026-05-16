India to host Olympics, become global manufacturing hub: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has unveiled his vision for India's future on the world stage during his visit to the Netherlands . Speaking to the Indian diaspora in The Hague, he said India aims to host the Olympics and become a global manufacturing and green energy hub. He also spoke of India's ambition to drive global economic growth.

Technological advancements India's progress in technology and manufacturing Modi highlighted India's progress in various sectors, especially technology and manufacturing. He said India's youth are instrumental in building a modern tech startup ecosystem: "Thanks to India's youth, who are doing remarkable work in AI, defence, and the space sector, our country is now the third-largest start-up ecosystem in the world." He also pitched India as a semiconductor manufacturing hub with work underway on 12 plants across the country.

Semiconductor industry Chips 'Designed in India' and 'Made in India' Modi also pitched India as a semiconductor manufacturing hub, with work underway on 12 plants across the country. He said production has begun at two of these plants, announcing that chips will now be "Designed in India" and "Made in India." The PM's announcement aligns with India's larger vision to enhance its global presence and foster international cooperation.

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