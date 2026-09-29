India and Bangladesh advance diplomacy for Tarique Rahman November visit
India and Bangladesh are stepping up their diplomatic game ahead of Bangladeshi Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's likely visit to India this November.
The trip was supposed to happen in August but got pushed back after former prime minister Sheikh Hasina addressing the media at an event organized by the Foreign Correspondents Club of South Asia in New Delhi caused a bit of tension.
Now, both sides are meeting at high levels to smooth things over and get the visit back on track.
India's Dinesh Trivedi meets Humaiun Kobir
India's High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi just met with Bangladesh's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Humaiun Kobir, to talk about ongoing cooperation and make Rahman's trip happen.
Meanwhile, Rahman is also planning visits to Japan and Saudi Arabia, plus he'll be at the U.N. Climate Change Conference in Turkey.
Despite recent bumps, Bangladesh says it's committed to building a stronger partnership with India; both countries seem keen on moving forward together.