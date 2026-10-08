India and Canada on track to sign CEPA before G-20
World
India and Canada are on track to sign a big new trade agreement called CEPA, which could happen during PM Modi's visit to Canada from December 11-13, 2026, right before the G-20 summit.
The goal? To make it easier for both countries to do business together and strengthen their economic partnership.
India Canada target C$70bn trade 2030
With CEPA, India and Canada want to ramp up their trade to C$70 billion (about $49 billion) by 2030.
They're already deep into negotiations, showing just how serious they are about working together, not just in trade.