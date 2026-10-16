India and Canada seek $50 billion 2-way trade by 2030
India and Canada are in talks for a big trade agreement, aiming to increase their two-way trade to $50 billion by 2030.
A massive Canadian team, almost 300 people traveling with Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu, is in India this week for negotiations, marking the largest trade mission in decades.
The plan is to seal the deal before the G20 summit, ahead of a visit by Narendra Modi to Canada in December.
Talks focus on energy minerals agriculture
The focus is on energy, critical minerals, and agriculture, areas where Canada wants more action, while India hopes to ramp up exports of textiles, leather goods, and refined petroleum.
Both countries want less reliance on US markets and see this deal as a chance to grow together.
Recent numbers show India's exports are rising while imports from Canada have dipped, so there's real room for both sides to win here.