India and Germany near $8 billion deal for 6 submarines
Germany is ready to sign an estimated $8 billion deal with India to build six high-tech submarines together.
Told reporters Wednesday in New Delhi, this partnership brings German engineering (Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems) and Indian shipbuilding (Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders) under one roof, aiming to boost India's defense capabilities with new tech like air-independent propulsion and advanced weapons.
Submarine deal fuels defense cooperation
This deal fits right into India's plan to make more military gear locally with help from global partners.
Thanks to Germany's updated export rules, there'll be more tech sharing than before, making Germany a bigger player in India's defense scene.
Both countries are also looking at future projects in drones and missiles, with joint military exercises already picking up steam.
As German envoy Jasper Wieck put it, "From the German side, we should sign tomorrow."