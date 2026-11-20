India and Japan sign LoI for JSDF firing range access
India and Japan signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) to facilitate the use of designated firing ranges in India by the Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF).
Announced in Tokyo by Defense Ministers Rajnath Singh and Shinjiro Koizumi, this marks a big step for both countries as they work closer together on security, especially around the Indo-Pacific.
LoI outlines missile drills in India
The letter of intent creates a framework for Japan to use designated firing ranges in India, including possible surface-to-ship missile exercises, helping both sides sharpen their skills and coordinate better.
It builds on expanding defense ties between the two countries and comes as India and Japan get ready to celebrate 75 years of diplomatic friendship in 2027.