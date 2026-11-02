India and UK clash over bottled and bulk Scotch tariffs

India and the UK are clashing over how much tax should be paid on Scotch whisky under their free trade agreement.

The deal, which came into effect on July 15, 2026, was supposed to make Scotch cheaper by cutting tariffs from 150% to 75% immediately, with a further reduction to 40% over 10 years.

But here's the catch: India says only bottles filled in the UK get these lower rates, while bulk shipments for blending in India still face the old high tariff.