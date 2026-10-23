India at UN criticizes Pakistan over treatment of religious minorities
India took a strong stand at the United Nations, calling out Pakistan for its poor treatment of religious minorities.
First Secretary of India's Permanent Mission to the UN, Bhavika Mangalanandan, pointed to shrinking minority populations and ongoing rights violations in Pakistan, and questioned why a recent U.N. report blamed only developing countries for discrimination during COVID-19 while ignoring issues in wealthier nations.
India flags forced conversions in Pakistan
India also raised concerns about forced conversions and weak legal protections for minorities in Pakistan.
Mangalanandan urged Pakistan to focus on fixing its own human rights issues (like those in areas it controls) before criticizing others, saying, "Pakistan should take a long, hard look at itself and address the systemic violations of human rights."