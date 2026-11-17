India's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Yojna Patel, said that the OIC's Permanent Observer Mission had excluded her delegation and several other countries while circulating drafts of the resolution.

"This is not only shocking but also sets...bad precedent of delegations excluding specific member states to enable their agendas," she said.

Patel stated that despite some delegations' objections in subsequent rounds, the facilitators did not include certain countries, adding that simple procedures, such as acknowledging inputs, were "blatantly disregarded."