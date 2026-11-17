'Blatant, intentional': India slams Turkey over exclusion from UN talks
What's the story
India has slammed Turkey for deliberately excluding it and other United Nations (UN) member states from discussions on a resolution relating to cooperation between the UN and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). The resolution was adopted by the UN General Assembly with 112 votes in favor, six against, and 39 abstentions. India, Armenia, Cyprus, Greece, Israel, and the United States voted against it.
Vote details
OIC excluded India while circulating drafts of resolution: Patel
India's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Yojna Patel, said that the OIC's Permanent Observer Mission had excluded her delegation and several other countries while circulating drafts of the resolution.
"This is not only shocking but also sets...bad precedent of delegations excluding specific member states to enable their agendas," she said.
Patel stated that despite some delegations' objections in subsequent rounds, the facilitators did not include certain countries, adding that simple procedures, such as acknowledging inputs, were "blatantly disregarded."
Role expansion
'It was done by design rather than by mistake'
She said this move "indicated that it was done by design rather than by mistake."
It was "unfortunate that there are member states who publicly profess commitment to multilateralism and completely turn a blind eye to its core guiding principles," she said.
She further said that differences among member states were part of multilateral diplomacy and "cannot, in themselves, justify blatant and intentional exclusion from the consultations on matters before the General Assembly."
Other objections
Cyprus, Greece also object to Turkey's conduct
"My delegation strongly objects to such working methods that try to hoodwink excluded delegations into believing that this was just..technical update, which it was not," Patel said and called on the UN General Assembly president "to investigate this and prevent its recurrence."
Cyprus and Greece also raised concerns.
Cyprus expressed deep regret over the "lack of transparency and inclusivity by Turkey as the facilitator of this resolution," while Greece raised "serious concerns" over Turkey's conduct in negotiations.