India Brazil Germany and Japan say UN Security Council outdated
World
India, Brazil, Germany, and Japan (the G4 nations) are calling out the United Nations Security Council for being stuck in the past.
Meeting at the U.N. in New York, they said the Council isn't keeping up with today's world and needs more voices, especially from underrepresented regions like Africa, to actually reflect global realities.
G4 back Africa's call, demand reform
The G4 leaders want immediate changes and support Africa's call for a bigger role.
Frustrated by slow progress so far, they're urging real discussions to finally move things forward.
They'll take stock of progress at the next Director General-level meeting in New Delhi, aiming for a fairer and more effective Security Council that fits our times.