India calls for safe Hormuz navigation after Indian sailor killed
India is asking for "free and safe navigation" through the Strait of Hormuz, especially after an Indian sailor was killed in a recent ship attack near Oman.
The government says it's talking to all sides to keep civilian ships and seafarers, including vessels under the Indian flag and Indian seafarers, out of harm's way.
India urges diplomacy amid regional attacks
Tensions are high in the region, with US and Israeli attacks on Iran in February and Houthi attacks threatening key shipping lanes like Bab-el-Mandeb.
India is pushing for more dialogue and diplomacy to calm things down.