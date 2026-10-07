India, Canada agree to intensify fight against crime and terrorism
World
India and Canada just agreed to step up their fight against organized crime and terrorism together.
National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and David Morrison, the Senior Diplomatic and International Affairs Advisor to the Canadian prime minister, met in New Delhi on Tuesday.
Both sides see stronger security ties as a way to keep things stable for everyone.
Security work plan to restore ties
They checked in on their Security Work Plan (which covers issues like terrorism, cybercrime, and human trafficking), talked about making extradition smoother, and discussed new ways to collaborate on cybersecurity.
This is all part of getting relations back on track after things got tense over past allegations linking India to a Sikh separatist's killing, something India firmly denied.