India-China relations improving gradually since Modi-Xi Kazan meeting: Jaishankar
What's the story
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said that India-China relations have been gradually improving since Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping met in Kazan, Russia, in October 2024. "This direction was further affirmed when they met in Tianjin last August," he said. He emphasized that peace and tranquility along the border are essential for normal bilateral relations. The minister made these remarks while speaking to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the ASEAN foreign ministers' meeting in Manila.
Diplomatic foundation
Mutual respect, mutual interest, and mutual sensitivity
Jaishankar stressed that a stable relationship between India and China should be based on "mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity."
He said such a relationship could contribute positively to a multipolar Asia and world.
The minister also highlighted that peace along the LAC is crucial for normalizing ties between the two nations.
He said both sides had engaged since the Kazan meeting to advance this objective and that the relevant bilateral mechanisms should receive "full support and strong encouragement."
Economic dialogue
Jaishankar thanks China for support during India's BRICS chairmanship
Jaishankar also raised India's concerns over market access, trade imbalance, and supply chain predictability with Yi.
"We also need to agree on the meetings of various mechanisms and platforms as per our mutual priorities," he said.
He welcomed recent confidence-building measures such as resuming direct flights and easing visa rules.
The minister also thanked China for its support during India's BRICS chairmanship this year.