India-China relations improving gradually since Modi-Xi Kazan meeting: Jaishankar

Jaishankar stressed that a stable relationship between India and China should be based on "mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity."

He said such a relationship could contribute positively to a multipolar Asia and world.

The minister also highlighted that peace along the LAC is crucial for normalizing ties between the two nations.

He said both sides had engaged since the Kazan meeting to advance this objective and that the relevant bilateral mechanisms should receive "full support and strong encouragement."