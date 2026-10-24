India condemns attack on Greek Orthodox church in Karak Jordan
India has strongly condemned a tragic attack on a Greek Orthodox Church in Karak, Jordan, where eight people lost their lives and 34 were injured during a funeral.
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar shared his support for Jordan on X, saying India stands with the kingdom at this difficult time.
The incident happened in the village of Hamoud and has drawn outrage from India and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
MEA's Randhir Jaiswal reiterates counterterrorism commitment
Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reiterated India's commitment to fighting terrorism and offered condolences to those affected.
He called the attack "India unequivocally condemns the heinous attack at a church in Karak, Jordan on 23rd October 2026, which resulted in the tragic loss of several innocent lives and injuries to many others," echoing U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres's concern over violence at a place of worship during such a sensitive moment.