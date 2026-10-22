India condemns Saudi Arabia attacks killing 1 Indian, injuring 3
World
India has strongly condemned recent attacks in Saudi Arabia that left one Indian dead and three others injured.
The Ministry of External Affairs called the strikes on King Fahd International Airport "completely unacceptable," and also noted an Indian was hurt in a separate attack at a Saudi oil field.
India is urging an immediate stop to these assaults on civilians and key infrastructure.
Indian embassy in Riyadh aiding affected
The Indian embassy in Riyadh is working with Saudi authorities to support those affected.
India has restated its support for Saudi Arabia, called for an end to attacks on civilian sites, and expressed condolences to the family of the person who died, wishing a quick recovery to those injured.