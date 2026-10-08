India condemns Yemen's Houthi strikes, offers condolences to victims' families
World
India has strongly criticized Yemen's Houthi group for attacking two Saudi airports, Abha and King Khalid, over the past few days.
These strikes caused civilian casualties, prompting India to offer condolences to affected families and wish a quick recovery for the injured.
The government also voiced clear support for Saudi Arabia during this tense situation.
Houthis warn airlines, US warns citizens
The Houthis have given airlines a "last warning," saying Saudi airspace is now a "theater for our military operations," after claiming a missile strike on King Khalid airport.
Meanwhile, the US mission in Saudi Arabia has told US citizens to stay alert, warning of possible flight disruptions and airspace closures as tensions rise.