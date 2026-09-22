India considers rerouting oil and gas imports via Sohar Port
World
India is thinking about rerouting its oil and gas imports through Oman's Sohar Port, hoping to dodge supply chain risks as tensions rise in the Persian Gulf.
The port is a busy hub, handling more than 72 million tons of cargo annually, and has attracted more than $30 billion in investment.
CEPA grants 98% duty-free Oman access
Sohar's location means ships can avoid the vulnerable Strait of Hormuz, and it connects easily by road to other Gulf countries.
Plus, thanks to a new India-Oman trade deal (CEPA), it provides duty-free access to 98% of Oman's tariff lines, covering more than 99% of India's exports to Oman by value, making it a smart move for keeping energy supplies steady and boosting trade in the region.