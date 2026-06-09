India slams Pakistan's 'Fitna al hindustan' remarks at UNSC
What's the story
India has slammed Pakistan at the United Nations Security Council(UNSC) for its designation of certain groups as "Fitna al Hindustan," a term reserved for "Indian proxies." India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni, said this was an example of state-sponsored misinformation by Pakistan "dressed in religious terminology." He alleged that such narratives are a part of an organized factory of hate aimed at keeping Pakistani citizens hostile toward India while diverting attention from their internal issues.
Civilian casualties
India condemns Pakistan's military airstrikes in Afghanistan
Parvathaneni also slammed Pakistan for its military airstrikes in Afghanistan, which caused civilian casualties. He said, "Dressing up a massacre as a military operation does not absolve the perpetrator. Killing, maiming and orphaning civilians is not counter terrorism." The Indian envoy cited figures from the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), which reported 372 civilian deaths and 397 injuries due to these operations, within the first three months of 2026, noting that many of the casualties occurred during Ramadan.
Accountability
India calls for independent investigations into civilian deaths
India has called for strict compliance with international humanitarian law and supported UNAMA's calls for independent investigations into civilian deaths. It also slammed Pakistan's trade and transit restrictions on Afghanistan, calling it "trade and transit terrorism." On the humanitarian front, India highlighted its extensive assistance to Afghanistan since August 2021, including over 50,000 tons of wheat and healthcare support across all provinces.
Political structure
India questions recent constitutional changes in Pakistan
The Indian envoy also questioned the internal political structure of Pakistan, calling recent constitutional changes a de facto military coup. He was apparently referring to Asim Munir's appointment as Chief of Defence Forces after the 27th Constitutional Amendment as evidence of increasing military dominance over civilian institutions in Pakistan, a PTI report stated.