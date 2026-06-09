India slams Pakistan's 'Fitna al hindustan' remarks at UNSC

Civilian casualties

India condemns Pakistan's military airstrikes in Afghanistan

Parvathaneni also slammed Pakistan for its military airstrikes in Afghanistan, which caused civilian casualties. He said, "Dressing up a massacre as a military operation does not absolve the perpetrator. Killing, maiming and orphaning civilians is not counter terrorism." The Indian envoy cited figures from the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), which reported 372 civilian deaths and 397 injuries due to these operations, within the first three months of 2026, noting that many of the casualties occurred during Ramadan.