India criticizes US Vice President JD Vance over PERM remarks
India has called out US Vice President JD Vance for his remarks about suspending applications under the PERM program for certain companies.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said such descriptions were "unwarranted," and pointed out that Indian professionals are highly educated and skilled contributors to the US economy and innovation ecosystem.
Importantly, the move does not, by itself, affect existing H-1B visas.
MEA calls Vance language 'deeply offensive'
The MEA stressed that letting skilled professionals move between countries is good for both India and the US especially when it comes to jobs and new ideas in America.
They also found Vance's language with "colonial" vibes to be "deeply offensive."
Just to clarify, PERM and H-1B are two different things: This change could impact permanent residency pathways, not regular work visas.