India envoy Vinay Mohan Kwatra calls Pramila Jayapal's interference unacceptable
India's ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra, has called out Indian-origin Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal for her remarks about India's electoral process, saying they're "unacceptable interference."
This all started after Jayapal claimed that 130 million people were dropped from India's draft voter lists during a recent revision, amid the ongoing protests in India against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls exercise.
Kwatra defends polls, ECI affirms restoration
Kwatra stood by India's record of free and fair elections and invited Jayapal for an open conversation to clear up any confusion.
Meanwhile, the Election Commission clarified that anyone left off the list by mistake can get their name restored through a formal process.
The debate highlights ongoing concerns, both inside and outside India, about how voter lists are managed.