India envoy Vinay Mohan Kwatra calls Pramila Jayapal's interference unacceptable

India's ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra, has called out Indian-origin Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal for her remarks about India's electoral process, saying they're "unacceptable interference."

This all started after Jayapal claimed that 130 million people were dropped from India's draft voter lists during a recent revision, amid the ongoing protests in India against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls exercise.