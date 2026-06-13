India fact-checks reports of 4th Indian-crewed ship hit near Hormuz
What's the story
Reports of an attack on the Liaki Freedom, a ship with Indian crew members off Oman's coast, emerged on Saturday morning after the vessel stopped responding. However, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) later confirmed that all crew members were safe and termed the attack reports as "false" and "baseless." The MEA also urged people to be cautious against such misinformation on social media.
Recent incidents
Three Indians killed in US attacks on vessels
The incident comes after three vessels with Indian crew members were attacked by the US Navy in the Gulf. The attacks have left three Indian mariners dead. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar lodged a strong protest with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio over these attacks, calling them "not justified."
Communication issues
Union says it has tracked vessel's location
Earlier on Friday, the US Charge d'Affaires (CDA), Jason Meeks, was summoned to India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The Forward Seamen's Union of India has also been unable to contact the Liaki Freedom due to its VHF radio not responding. However, they have tracked the vessel's location at Latitude 24°43.85N and Longitude 56°37.52E. The US has not yet responded to these reports.
Official statement
MEA confirms rescue of crew members of MT Jalveer
Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal confirmed the deaths of three Indian seafarers on the Palau-flagged MT Settebello, who were initially reported missing. He directed officials to ensure the immediate repatriation of rescued crew members and the swift return of deceased sailors' bodies for their final rites. The MEA also confirmed that all 20 Indian crew members aboard the Guinea-Bissau-flagged tanker MT Jalveer were safely rescued after a fire incident earlier this week.