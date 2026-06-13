India fact-checks reports of 4th Indian-crewed ship hit near Hormuz

Communication issues

Union says it has tracked vessel's location

Earlier on Friday, the US Charge d'Affaires (CDA), Jason Meeks, was summoned to India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The Forward Seamen's Union of India has also been unable to contact the Liaki Freedom due to its VHF radio not responding. However, they have tracked the vessel's location at Latitude 24°43.85N and Longitude 56°37.52E. The US has not yet responded to these reports.