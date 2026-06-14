Modi addressed the Bharat Innovates event in Nice

India, France can tackle global challenges together: PM Modi

By Snehil Singh 05:02 pm Jun 14, 202605:02 pm

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the Bharat Innovates event in Nice, France. He spoke about India and France's joint efforts to tackle global challenges. In his speech, the PM emphasized the need for innovation and collaboration between the two countries to solve issues that impact all of humanity. Modi said India has emerged "not as a consumer of solutions but as a contributor to solutions in the world," adding that "innovation is in India's DNA.