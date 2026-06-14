India, France can tackle global challenges together: PM Modi
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the Bharat Innovates event in Nice, France. He spoke about India and France's joint efforts to tackle global challenges. In his speech, the PM emphasized the need for innovation and collaboration between the two countries to solve issues that impact all of humanity. Modi said India has emerged "not as a consumer of solutions but as a contributor to solutions in the world," adding that "innovation is in India's DNA.
Shared objectives
Technology, climate change key areas of cooperation
PM Modi's address highlighted the common values and objectives that unite India and France. He particularly focused on technology, climate change, and sustainable development as key areas of cooperation. The Prime Minister expressed hope for a bright future for this partnership and its ability to bring about positive global change.
Innovation showcase
Bharat Innovates event showcases Indian innovations
The Bharat Innovates event was a platform for India to showcase its technological and entrepreneurial prowess. Various innovations from India were displayed at the event, highlighting the country's growing capabilities in these fields. PM Modi also urged increased collaboration between innovators in India and France to promote growth and development.
Global collaboration
A new chapter in India-France relations
Earlier, Modi also held bilateral discussions with French leadership, including President Emmanuel Macron, lauding the depth of the India-France strategic partnership and expanding cooperation in technology, defense, and innovation. The PM's speech at the Bharat Innovates event was well-received, stressing the importance of international cooperation in today's interconnected world. His remarks come at a time when both India and France are looking to strengthen their ties in light of various global challenges.