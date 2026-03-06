India gets 30-day interim waiver to buy Russian oil

The United States has granted India a temporary 30-day waiver to buy Russian oil, despite existing restrictions. The waiver was announced by United States Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent on Friday. It comes amid rising tensions in the Middle East, particularly with Iran's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz , a key maritime chokepoint for global oil supplies.

Energy stability 'India an essential partner' The waiver is aimed at stabilizing global energy markets amid the ongoing crisis. Bessent called India an "essential partner" of the United States in his announcement. He said, "To enable oil to keep flowing into the global market, the Treasury Department is issuing a temporary 30-day waiver to allow Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil." He added that the Trump administration anticipates that India "will ramp up purchases of US oil."

Twitter Post Scott Bessent's announcement of waiver President Trump’s energy agenda has resulted in oil and gas production reaching the highest levels ever recorded.



Waiver details Waiver valid until April 3 The waiver is valid until April 3, 2026, and covers transactions involving Russian oil already stranded at sea. It was issued through a special license by the US Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control. The decision comes as India has been negotiating purchases of millions of barrels of Russian oil to offset potential shortages from West Asia due to the ongoing conflict.

Import decline Russia's share in Indian oil imports India's oil imports from Russia had dropped to about 1.1 million barrels per day in January, the lowest since November 2022. This was due to US sanctions on Russian oil majors Lukoil and Rosneft over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. According to NDTV, Moscow's share of overall oil imports in India was down to 21.2% in January. However, the share of Russian crude in India's overall oil imports has since climbed back to around 30% in February.