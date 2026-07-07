India-Indonesia sign 20 MoUs, including BrahMos pact during Modi visit
What's the story
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to Indonesia has resulted in the signing of 20 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) between the two countries. The agreements cover a wide range of sectors, including defense, technology, agriculture, and cultural diplomacy. Notably, one of the MoUs is for cooperation on BrahMos missile systems. This development highlights India's growing defense capabilities and commitment to indigenous manufacturing under its Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.
Sectoral agreements
IIM Bangalore to set up campus in Indonesia
Other MoUs signed during PM Modi's visit include cooperation in minerals and technology of the steel supply chain, maritime safety and security, and development of rare earth magnets. There is also an agreement for the establishment of a branch campus of the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, at Singhasari SEZ in Indonesia. The agreements are aimed at promoting investments, improving access to advanced technologies, and strengthening supply chains.
Cultural diplomacy
Agreements extend cooperation in several other key areas
The MoUs also include India's assistance for the conservation and restoration of the Prambanan Temple Complex in Yogyakarta. This move is part of India's efforts to strengthen cultural diplomacy and showcase its expertise in heritage conservation. The agreements further extend cooperation in agriculture, telecommunications technologies, medical products regulation, disaster management, research, and innovation cooperation.
Others
Other MoUs
The signed MoUs also include cooperation in minerals and steel supply chains, maritime safety and security, development of rare earth magnets, air-to-air missile cooperation, and establishment of a stainless-steel slab manufacturing facility by the Steel Authority of India (SAIL) and Pt. Krakatau Steel. Other agreements cover space exploration for peaceful purposes, medical products regulation with CDSCO and BPOM. An MoU was also signed between National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and National Agency for Disaster Management, Indonesia, for disaster management.
Bilateral talks
PM Modi, Indonesian president hold official talks
The MoUs were signed after PM Modi and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto completed their bilateral and delegation-level engagements. They also reviewed the full spectrum of the India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership encompassing trade and investment, defense and security, maritime cooperation, energy, healthcare & pharma, space, critical minerals and rare earths, culture, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges.