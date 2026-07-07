India-Indonesia sign 20 MoUs, including BrahMos pact during Modi visit 

Sectoral agreements

IIM Bangalore to set up campus in Indonesia

Other MoUs signed during PM Modi's visit include cooperation in minerals and technology of the steel supply chain, maritime safety and security, and development of rare earth magnets. There is also an agreement for the establishment of a branch campus of the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, at Singhasari SEZ in Indonesia. The agreements are aimed at promoting investments, improving access to advanced technologies, and strengthening supply chains.