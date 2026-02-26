India, Israel sign multiple MoUs, agreements covering AI, cybersecurity, trade 

India and Israel have signed several agreements during Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's two-day state visit to the Middle Eastern nation. The pacts cover a range of sectors such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, education, agriculture, and trade. The agreements were signed in Jerusalem in the presence of PM Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu .

Agreement details Cultural exchange MoU signed Among the agreements, a cultural exchange MoU and one for the India-Israel Innovation Centre for Agriculture were signed by Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. An MoU in geophysical exploration was also inked by Israel's Energy and Infrastructure Minister and Jaishankar. Another agreement was signed for developing the National Maritime Heritage Complex in Lothal with Israel's Minister of Heritage.

Sectoral expansion Other agreements inked during visit Furthermore, a Declaration of Intent in horizon scanning was signed by Israel's Minister of Science and Technology and Jaishankar. An MoU on fisheries and aquaculture was also inked by Israel's Minister of Agriculture, and an agreement to promote education through artificial intelligence was signed by Israel's Minister of Education with Jaishankar. Implementation protocols under agreements in the commerce, services, manufacturing, and restaurant sectors were also concluded during this visit.

