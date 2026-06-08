Iran-Israel war escalates; India advises citizens to avoid travel

Evacuation efforts

Over 1,800 Indians evacuated from Iran

India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has been closely monitoring the situation in West Asia and the Gulf regions. Since the war started, over 1,800 Indian nationals have been evacuated from Iran. The MEA said around 6.49 lakh passengers returned to India from West Asia since February 28. The ministry is prioritizing the safety and welfare of the large Indian community residing in these regions.