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Home / News / World News / Iran-Israel war escalates; India advises citizens to avoid travel
Iran-Israel war escalates; India advises citizens to avoid travel
Indians in Iran have been urged to leave

Iran-Israel war escalates; India advises citizens to avoid travel

By Snehil Singh
Jun 08, 2026
01:00 pm
What's the story

The Indian Embassy in Tehran has advised all Indian nationals to avoid traveling to Iran amid escalating tensions between Iran and Israel. The embassy also urged Indians already in Iran to leave the country using available means of transport. This comes after missile strikes were exchanged between the two nations, marking a significant escalation in hostilities.

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Statement by Indian Embassy in Iran

Travel disruption

Flights suspended at Tehran's Mehrabad Airport

In related developments, all flights at Tehran's Mehrabad Airport have been suspended until further notice. This comes after incoming flights were halted at Imam Khomeini International Airport in the capital city. The Israeli military reported identifying missiles launched from Iran toward Israeli territory, activating its air defense systems. Sirens were sounded across parts of Israel as authorities monitored the situation closely.

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Evacuation efforts

Over 1,800 Indians evacuated from Iran

India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has been closely monitoring the situation in West Asia and the Gulf regions. Since the war started, over 1,800 Indian nationals have been evacuated from Iran. The MEA said around 6.49 lakh passengers returned to India from West Asia since February 28. The ministry is prioritizing the safety and welfare of the large Indian community residing in these regions.

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Diplomatic developments

US President says missile exchanges won't affect Iran talks

Despite the recent missile exchanges, US President Donald Trump has said that these would not affect his administration's peace talks with Tehran. He added that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "doesn't call the shots." The US and Iran have been working on a preliminary deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, despite trading strikes in recent days.

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