Iran-Israel war escalates; India advises citizens to avoid travel
What's the story
The Indian Embassy in Tehran has advised all Indian nationals to avoid traveling to Iran amid escalating tensions between Iran and Israel. The embassy also urged Indians already in Iran to leave the country using available means of transport. This comes after missile strikes were exchanged between the two nations, marking a significant escalation in hostilities.
Twitter Post
Statement by Indian Embassy in Iran
Embassy of India in Iran- "In view of the latest developments in the region, the Embassy reiterates its earlier advice to all Indian Nationals to avoid any travel to Iran. Indian Nationals presently in Iran are also advised to exit the country by available means of transport." pic.twitter.com/Llu281nyXg— ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2026
Travel disruption
Flights suspended at Tehran's Mehrabad Airport
In related developments, all flights at Tehran's Mehrabad Airport have been suspended until further notice. This comes after incoming flights were halted at Imam Khomeini International Airport in the capital city. The Israeli military reported identifying missiles launched from Iran toward Israeli territory, activating its air defense systems. Sirens were sounded across parts of Israel as authorities monitored the situation closely.
Evacuation efforts
Over 1,800 Indians evacuated from Iran
India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has been closely monitoring the situation in West Asia and the Gulf regions. Since the war started, over 1,800 Indian nationals have been evacuated from Iran. The MEA said around 6.49 lakh passengers returned to India from West Asia since February 28. The ministry is prioritizing the safety and welfare of the large Indian community residing in these regions.
Diplomatic developments
US President says missile exchanges won't affect Iran talks
Despite the recent missile exchanges, US President Donald Trump has said that these would not affect his administration's peace talks with Tehran. He added that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "doesn't call the shots." The US and Iran have been working on a preliminary deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, despite trading strikes in recent days.