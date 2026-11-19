India Japan 2 plus 2 talks discuss missile test range
India's top defense and foreign ministers are meeting their Japanese counterparts this week for the India-Japan two-plus-two talks.
The focus? Boosting defense ties and tackling security issues in the Indo-Pacific.
One big move on the table: Japan wants to use India's missile test range, showing just how serious both sides are about working together.
India Japan deepen defense cooperation
Both countries see these talks as a way to push back against China's growing influence in the region and keep things stable.
By deepening their partnership, India and Japan are making it clear they're committed to stronger cooperation on defense, strategy, and keeping the Indo-Pacific secure for everyone.