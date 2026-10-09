India, Liberia condemn Gulf and Black Sea attacks killing seafarers
World
India and Liberia just spoke up together against recent attacks on ships and their crews in the Gulf and the Black Sea.
They called these assaults "simply indefensible," pointing out how they've disrupted trade and led to tragic loss of life.
Both countries are urging for an immediate stop to the violence so seafarers can do their jobs safely.
India, Liberia co-chairs urge ship protection
As co-chairs of a global shipping safety group, India and Liberia say it's time for stronger teamwork to protect ships in these risky waters.
They also shared condolences with families affected by the attacks, wishing a quick recovery to those hurt, and made it clear they're committed to making maritime routes safer for everyone.