India preparing for 'another war,' Pakistan president tells parliament

Pakistan 's President Asif Ali Zardari has claimed that India is preparing for "another war." He made the statement while addressing a joint session of the Parliament and urged New Delhi to return to negotiations. "My message to them (India) is to move away from the war theater to meaningful negotiation tables because that is the only path for regional security," he reportedly said.

Political backdrop Protest during Zardari's address Zardari's address was marred by protests from the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf party, which chanted slogans like "Go, Zardari, go" and "Khan ko reha karo (free Imran Khan)" against him. Despite the protests, Zardari continued his speech. He also slammed India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, calling it hydro-terrorism and accusing India of using water flows as a weapon for political gain.

Military justification Zardari defends Pakistan's military actions in Afghanistan Zardari also defended Pakistan's military actions in Afghanistan, saying all diplomatic efforts were exhausted before resorting to force. He called on the Taliban government to disarm groups attacking Pakistan from Afghan territory. "(The Afghan Taliban) must choose to dismantle the terror groups that survive on conflict and its war economy," he said during the speech to lawmakers. He said, "No state accepts serial attacks on its soil."

