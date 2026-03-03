India preparing for 'another war,' Pakistan president tells parliament
What's the story
Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari has claimed that India is preparing for "another war." He made the statement while addressing a joint session of the Parliament and urged New Delhi to return to negotiations. "My message to them (India) is to move away from the war theater to meaningful negotiation tables because that is the only path for regional security," he reportedly said.
Political backdrop
Protest during Zardari's address
Zardari's address was marred by protests from the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf party, which chanted slogans like "Go, Zardari, go" and "Khan ko reha karo (free Imran Khan)" against him. Despite the protests, Zardari continued his speech. He also slammed India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, calling it hydro-terrorism and accusing India of using water flows as a weapon for political gain.
Twitter Post
Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari says they are ready for negotiations with India.— OsintTV 📺 (@OsintTV) March 2, 2026
Zardari says:
My message to them (India) is to move away from the war theater to meaningful negotiation tables, because that is the only path for regional security. pic.twitter.com/Kfh0aDSCy7
Military justification
Zardari defends Pakistan's military actions in Afghanistan
Zardari also defended Pakistan's military actions in Afghanistan, saying all diplomatic efforts were exhausted before resorting to force. He called on the Taliban government to disarm groups attacking Pakistan from Afghan territory. "(The Afghan Taliban) must choose to dismantle the terror groups that survive on conflict and its war economy," he said during the speech to lawmakers. He said, "No state accepts serial attacks on its soil."
Denial stance
Pakistan accuses India of using Afghanistan as a proxy
According to Arab News, Zardari once again accused Afghanistan of operating as a proxy for India, something New Delhi has repeatedly denied. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had earlier said, "Three things are clear. One, Pakistan hosts terrorist organizations and sponsors terrorist activities. Two, it is an old practice of Pakistan to blame its neighbors for its own internal failures." MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that Pakistan was angry with Afghanistan exercising sovereignty over its territories.