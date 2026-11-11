India proposes 3 step plan to deescalate Russia-Ukraine war
India just shared a three-step plan to help dial down the war between Russia and Ukraine.
The main ideas? Stop attacks on energy sites, keep grain and energy shipments moving smoothly through Black Sea ports, and end strikes on ships and trade routes.
India hopes this will calm things down and make global trade a bit less shaky.
India focuses on maritime issues
Instead of getting into direct talks like the US India's focusing on economic and maritime issues that affect everyone: think food supplies and safe shipping.
Ukraine recently asked New Delhi to help with grain exports after attacks disrupted things, and he's promised to push for a peaceful fix.
India's also urging both sides to protect sea routes, especially with Indian sailors at risk in the region.