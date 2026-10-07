India proposes ceasefire to protect Black Sea grain and energy
India just put forward a new ceasefire proposal to try to pause the fighting between Russia and Ukraine.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shared the idea during his visit to Kyiv, focusing on stopping attacks on energy sites and commercial ships.
The goal? Keep grain and energy moving safely through Black Sea ports, which matters for global food and energy supplies.
India's plan combines shipping and energy
Unlike earlier proposals from Egypt, Turkey, or the US each tackling one issue at a time, India's plan combines both shipping and energy concerns into one move.
Attacks in the Black Sea have already cost Indian seafarers their lives and disrupted supply chains back home.
Plus, new US sanctions could make things tougher for Indian trade tied to Russian energy.
By pushing this truce, India hopes to protect its economy while easing tensions with both Russia and Ukraine.