India ranks 3rd in 2026 Asia Power Index, Lowy Institute
India is holding strong as the third most powerful country in Asia, according to the 2026 Asia Power Index by the Lowy Institute.
Scoring 40.5 points, India stands just behind the US and China, both of which continue to dominate Asia's power rankings.
US leads Asia index, China close
The US still tops the list with 78.9 points, but China is close behind at 73.6. This is their smallest gap since 2018.
Japan comes in fourth after India with 38.6 points, showing how competitive things are at the top.
The Index is a measure of power and influence of countries across the region and is based on resources and global standing, offering a snapshot of who's shaping Asia right now.