India reaffirms friendship with Bangladesh after Tarique Rahman's criticism
India is making it clear that it values its friendship with Bangladesh, even as things get tense next door.
The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted the deep history and culture both countries share, especially after Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman criticized the banned Awami League and raised concerns about former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
Bangladesh reels from deadly arson attacks
Bangladesh is facing a wave of political unrest, with Rahman accusing the Awami League of stirring up violence from abroad.
Recent arson attacks tied to Hasina have led to several deaths and tighter security.
Ongoing incidents of violence in places like Faridpur, Pirojpur, and Narail show just how unstable things are right now, while India is choosing to keep a neutral stance but still backing strong ties between the two neighbors.