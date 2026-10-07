India rebukes OIC at UN, MP Deb cites Pakistan terror

India has firmly pushed back after the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) raised concerns about Jammu and Kashmir at the United Nations.

Representing India, Lok Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb said the country has every right to defend itself from terrorism coming from Pakistan and called out the OIC for "unable to separate fact from fiction and distinguish between victim and perpetrator."

He also questioned why the OIC focuses on Kashmir but ignores issues like what he called Pakistan's illegal occupation of areas such as Rawalakot.