'Peddling false narratives': India to Pakistan over Kashmir remarks

Rejection

Foreign Office in Islamabad terms India's allegations baseless

The Foreign Office in Islamabad has rejected India's remarks on the upcoming elections in Gilgit-Baltistan. They said that Pakistan "categorically rejects India's baseless remarks regarding the upcoming elections." Pakistan's remarks followed India's categorical rejection of "any attempts by Pakistan to bring material change to areas under its illegal occupation, and underlines that such actions cannot hide the fact that Pakistan illegally remains in possession of Indian territories, which it must vacate."