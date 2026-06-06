'Peddling false narratives': India to Pakistan over Kashmir remarks
What's the story
India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, P Harish, has hit back at Pakistan for its "unwarranted references" to Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking at a United Nations General Assembly session on Friday, Harish accused Islamabad of "peddling false and biased narratives." He reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir is a strictly internal matter for India.
Territorial integrity
Harish dismisses Pakistan's claims as 'baseless'
Harish said Jammu and Kashmir "is and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India." He dismissed Pakistan's claims as "baseless, devoid of, and inconsistent with historical facts." This was in response to Pakistan's Permanent Representative Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, who had referred to the union territory during a discussion on the Council's Annual Report to the General Assembly.
UN role
Pakistan misusing UN platforms for divisive political interests: India
Harish also reminded Islamabad of its "huge responsibility" as a member of the UN Security Council. "Pakistan has decided not to spare this forum either from their characteristic misuse of august UN platforms for their divisive political interests," he said. Notably, Pakistan's two-year term as an elected member of the Security Council ends this year.
Election protest
India protests against Pakistan's plans to hold elections
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also protested against Pakistan's plans to hold general elections in Gilgit-Baltistan on June 7. India maintains that the region is its territory, "illegally and forcibly" occupied by Pakistan. The MEA emphasized that such actions cannot hide human rights violations, political repression, economic exploitation, and the denial of freedom in territories illegally occupied by Pakistan.
Rejection
Foreign Office in Islamabad terms India's allegations baseless
The Foreign Office in Islamabad has rejected India's remarks on the upcoming elections in Gilgit-Baltistan. They said that Pakistan "categorically rejects India's baseless remarks regarding the upcoming elections." Pakistan's remarks followed India's categorical rejection of "any attempts by Pakistan to bring material change to areas under its illegal occupation, and underlines that such actions cannot hide the fact that Pakistan illegally remains in possession of Indian territories, which it must vacate."