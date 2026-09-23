India rejects Pakistan's U.N. letter on Indus Waters Treaty dispute

India has pushed back against Pakistan's recent circulation of a letter to the U.N. Security Council about a dispute over the Indus Waters Treaty.

The Indian government called the tribunal involved "illegally constituted" and said Pakistan was twisting facts.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "Pakistan has a habit of misrepresenting facts and propagating falsehoods to serve its malicious propaganda. For starters, the so-called ruling is not a ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration, as sought to be projected by the Pakistan minister, but by an illegally constituted court," and, "We see this as just one more attempt by Pakistan at distorting the reality. Our position on this issue is very clear and we have reiterated it several times."