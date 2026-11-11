India, Russia, Ukraine coordinate Black Sea food corridors for grain
India is working with Russia and Ukraine to create food corridors so grain can keep moving out of Black Sea ports, even during the ongoing conflict.
This idea gained momentum after Prime Minister Modi spoke with Ukrainian President Zelensky on November 9.
The move is meant to help keep food supplies steady in the region, according to India's External Affairs Ministry.
Foreign Minister Jaishankar conveyed ceasefire proposal
These food corridors are part of India's bigger effort to encourage a ceasefire and make sure essential exports, like grain and energy, aren't blocked by the war.
India's ceasefire proposal was conveyed during Foreign Minister Jaishankar's Sept. 3 visit to Kyiv and talks with Russia show India's focus on helping countries hit hardest by the conflict, especially those in the Global South.