India launches campaign for UNSC non-permanent seat
What's the story
India has officially launched its campaign for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the 2028-2029 term. The campaign was inaugurated by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at a special event at the UN Headquarters in New York. The theme of India's campaign is "Shanti: India for the United Nations Security Council 2028-29. Norms, Trust, Integrity."
Election details
India competing with Tajikistan for Asia-Pacific seat
The elections for the non-permanent UNSC seat will be held in June next year. India is competing with Tajikistan for the single Asia-Pacific seat.
The competition is tough as Tajikistan has the backing of the 57-member Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).
India has already received support from several countries, including the United States, Austria, Sri Lanka, and Fiji.
Campaign focus
India's campaign to address Global South concerns
India's campaign aims to highlight the concerns of developing nations amid global instability.
Ongoing conflicts such as the Ukraine war and tensions in West Asia have severely impacted developing countries by disrupting food, fertilizer, and energy supplies.
Through this campaign, India hopes to ensure that Global South issues get more attention at the Security Council instead of being overshadowed by major power rivalries.
Reform call
India demands UNSC reforms alongside election campaign
Along with its election campaign, India has also reiterated its demand for reforms in the UN Security Council.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said developing countries deserve more representation in global decision-making. He added that UNSC reforms can't be delayed any longer.
India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni, had also stressed that "nothing is agreed until everything is agreed" shouldn't be used to block progress on UNSC reform.
Past tenure
India's previous term at UNSC
India last served as a non-permanent member of the UNSC during the 2021-2022 term. A successful bid would see India return to the Council for the 2028-2029 term.
In the coming months, India is expected to intensify its diplomatic outreach to countries in Africa, the Caribbean, and Central Asia as part of its campaign efforts.