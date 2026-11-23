The report said India consolidated its position as a major power in 2026, rising by 0.5 points to 40.5 in 2026. It said the gap in power between India and China reached its narrowest point since the inception of the Asia Power Index in 2018.

The United States and China continue to be Asia's two superpowers with scores of 78.9 and 73.6, respectively, out of a possible 100 points.