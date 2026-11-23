Modi or Xi? Who is Asia's most effective regional leader
What's the story
India has retained its position as the third-most powerful country in Asia, according to the Lowy Institute's Asia Power Index 2026. The index also ranks Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the second-most effective regional leader after Chinese President Xi Jinping. The report said diplomatic Influence was India's strongest measure and held steady in a year when most countries faltered, slipping only slightly to 70.3 points. Expert appraisals of his regional leadership improved markedly, lifting India three places.
Minus points
Perceptions of his global leadership, strategic ambition both diminished
"However, perceptions of his global leadership and strategic ambition have both diminished, reflecting India's lower diplomatic profile during the conflict in the Gulf — exemplified by its muted response when a US submarine sank an Iranian naval vessel returning from an exercise hosted by India," the Lowy report further said.
Score increase
India's power score in the index rises by 0.5
The report said India consolidated its position as a major power in 2026, rising by 0.5 points to 40.5 in 2026. It said the gap in power between India and China reached its narrowest point since the inception of the Asia Power Index in 2018.
The United States and China continue to be Asia's two superpowers with scores of 78.9 and 73.6, respectively, out of a possible 100 points.
Influence factors
Report highlights India's growing regional influence
The report noted that India's growing regional influence was bolstered by increased defense engagement and BrahMos missile sales to Southeast Asian nations. This helped strengthen its defense networks.
Stable trade and investment ties also helped India maintain economic relationships at a time when those of several other countries weakened.
India also saw its biggest improvement in cultural influence, gaining 2.3 points during the year.
Cultural growth
Gains for India across several categories
It also made gains in defense networks (2.1 points), future resources (1.2 points), and military capability (0.5 points).
However, its economic capability score dipped slightly to 26.4 points. A weakening rupee and a structural change in how the International Monetary Fund measures economies both dragged down its relative GDP standing, compounding a nearly $20 billion drop in outbound investment, it said.
Gap narrowing
Power gap between the United States and China narrows
The report also highlighted that the power gap between the United States and China has narrowed to just 5.3 points. This is the smallest gap since the index was created in 2018.
The United States's diplomatic influence score fell by six points to 76.7, marking its steepest decline yet for four consecutive years due to factors such as the Iran war, punitive tariffs, calls scaling back military exercises with South Korea, etc.