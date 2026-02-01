India to buy Venezuelan oil instead of Iranian crude: Trump

United States President Donald Trump has claimed that India will now be buying oil from Venezuela instead of Iran . "We've already made that deal, the concept of the deal," he told reporters on Air Force One. This comes after the US indicated to Delhi that it could soon resume Venezuelan oil imports, as part of efforts to reduce oil revenue funding Russia's activities in Ukraine.

Sector revival US energy firms to invest billions in Venezuela's oil industry Venezuela, which has the world's largest proven oil reserves, is now looking for foreign investment to revive its oil sector. The country has been under years of government control and sanctions. Trump said major US energy firms would invest billions in reviving Venezuela's oil industry, repairing infrastructure, and restarting production. "We're going to have our very large United States oil companies...go in, spend billions of dollars," he said.

Diplomatic engagement Venezuela's interim president discusses energy cooperation with Modi Venezuela's interim president, Delcy Rodriguez, recently spoke about energy cooperation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This came after Caracas announced reforms to open its hydrocarbons sector to private companies. The US has also issued a general license for oil companies to operate more freely in Venezuela under the new leadership in Caracas.

Bilateral partnership India and Venezuela agree to deepen bilateral partnership Modi and Rodriguez agreed to deepen their bilateral partnership in various sectors, including trade, investment, energy, digital technology, health, and agriculture. They also discussed cooperation in agriculture, science and technology, mining, and tourism, among other industries. This comes after a phone call between the two leaders, which followed the US's capture of former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on January 3, although the call's timing may not be directly related to this event.

