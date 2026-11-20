India silent after Tarique Rahman accuses New Delhi over protests
India is staying silent after Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman accused New Delhi of stirring up protests as the Awami League is orchestrating the ongoing protests.
India's official response: Randhir Jaiswal said, "I have no comments to make on the internal developments in Bangladesh," and the country wants "a positive, constructive and forward-looking relationship with Bangladesh, one which is rooted in the shared histories of the two countries and in their shared cultural ties of their peoples."
These protests are heating up just as Awami League leader Sheikh Hasina is planning to return to Bangladesh next month.
Tarique Rahman alleges India backing Hasina
Rahman claims India is backing Hasina and trying to destabilize the government, especially after the government recently banned political rallies.
Meanwhile, calls for Hasina's extradition from Dhaka have added more strain.
With both countries sharing a complicated past since 1971, these new twists could make things even trickier between neighbors.