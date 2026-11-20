India is staying silent after Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman accused New Delhi of stirring up protests as the Awami League is orchestrating the ongoing protests.

India's official response: Randhir Jaiswal said, "I have no comments to make on the internal developments in Bangladesh," and the country wants "a positive, constructive and forward-looking relationship with Bangladesh, one which is rooted in the shared histories of the two countries and in their shared cultural ties of their peoples."

These protests are heating up just as Awami League leader Sheikh Hasina is planning to return to Bangladesh next month.