India rejected illegal immigrants over Nirav Modi: UK ex-minister
What's the story
Former United Kingdom Home Secretary Priti Patel has claimed that India refused to accept illegal Indian immigrants from the UK due to the non-extradition of fugitive jeweler Nirav Modi. The claims were made in the podcast series Diamond King, which focuses on Modi's life and legal troubles. The series was produced by Daily Telegraph reporters Rob Mendick and Mick Brown, who found Modi living in London in 2019.
Extradition delay
'Horrified' Patel on Modi's continued presence in London
Patel, who served as Home Secretary from 2019 to 2022, had approved Modi's extradition in 2021.
She expressed her shock that he still resides in London seven years later.
"I'm actually pretty appalled and horrified that he's still here," she said on the podcast.
She claimed that the Indian government is "hugely angry" over Britain's failure to deport him and has pushed back on accepting illegal Indians in the UK.
Immigration impact
'Nirav Modi high-profile case affected India-UK talks'
Patel believes India's refusal to accept illegal migrants is due to the high-profile case of Modi.
She said she had a tough time getting India to agree on accepting failed asylum-seekers because of this.
"I had a hell of a challenge getting India to sign off on receiving failed asylum-seekers... and I'm convinced it's because we had this high-profile case [of Nirav Modi]," she said.
Legal hurdles
Patel insists 'Modi should be in prison...in India'
The extradition of Modi has been delayed by several legal appeals on human rights grounds and a secret political asylum claim.
After his political asylum was denied, he tried to reopen his extradition case, which was also rejected by the High Court of England in March 2026.
"If our system were judicious...doing the right thing, rather than tying itself up in process and excuses, he should not be in this country," Patel said.
"Modi should be in prison...in India."
Migration agreement
Migration and mobility MoU signed by India, Britain
Kuldeep Shekhawat, head of Overseas Friends of BJP UK and Europe, denied India's refusal to take back illegal migrants.
"This is not true. India is taking back illegal migrants," he said.
India and Britain had signed a migration and mobility MoU in May 2021, promising to return illegal residents.
There is no official data for the number of undocumented Indian immigrants in the UK. An estimate of 100,000 surfaced in 2018, although Indian officials denied the figure at the time.