India rejected illegal immigrants over Nirav Modi: UK ex-minister 

Patel, who served as Home Secretary from 2019 to 2022, had approved Modi's extradition in 2021.

She expressed her shock that he still resides in London seven years later.

"I'm actually pretty appalled and horrified that he's still here," she said on the podcast.

She claimed that the Indian government is "hugely angry" over Britain's failure to deport him and has pushed back on accepting illegal Indians in the UK.