India urges expansion of United Nations Security Council membership
India is calling for big changes at the United Nations Security Council, saying its current setup is stuck in the past.
Parvathaneni Harish, India's top diplomat at the U.N. argued that both permanent and non-permanent seats need to be expanded so the council actually reflects today's world, not just how things looked back in 1945.
Parvathaneni Harish highlights Asia Pacific underrepresentation
Harish pointed out that reform talks have dragged on for years without real progress.
He highlighted how regions like Asia-Pacific are barely represented; despite making up over 60% of the global population, there is only one permanent member from this huge area.
Harish also said if veto powers stick around, they should be shared equally to avoid unfairness, and called for more transparency and accountability in how the Security Council works.