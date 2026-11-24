India urges halt to Black Sea ship attacks at U.N.
India is calling for an immediate stop to attacks on ships in the Black Sea, saying these disruptions are making it harder for goods to move safely around the world.
At a recent U.N. Security Council meeting, Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni pointed out that the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict is shaking up global supply chains and making everyday essentials less accessible.
Parvathaneni urges cooperation to protect supplies
The ambassador stressed that both Russia and Ukraine are huge cereal exporters, so their conflict is hitting food security, especially in countries across the Global South.
He also mentioned that Indian sailors have been caught up in these attacks, underscoring why safe trade routes matter.
Parvathaneni called on countries everywhere to work together so essential supplies can keep moving and crises like past famines aren't repeated.