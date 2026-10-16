India urges immediate Middle East de-escalation at U.N., condemns attacks
World
India is calling for an immediate de-escalation in the Middle East, saying things are getting out of hand.
At a recent U.N. Security Council debate, India's U.N. representative, Harish Parvathaneni, emphasized the need for dialogue instead of violence.
He condemned attacks on civilian sites, one of which sadly killed Indian citizen Mohammad Yousef Ali in Saudi Arabia.
India, Liberia launch 'Group of Friends'
With attacks on commercial ships increasing, including one involving an Indian vessel, India and Liberia have launched a "Group of Friends" to boost safety for shipping and seafarers.
India also repeated its support for humanitarian aid and a two-state solution, urging global leaders to work together for lasting peace in the region.